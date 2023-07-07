Woman accused of stealing credit cards from rehabilitation facility, police say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Hammond Police Department said a woman is accused of stealing credit cards from a rehabilitation facility.

Police said the theft happened on Friday, June 16, at the North Oaks Rehabilitation Facility on South Morrison Boulevard.

The woman used the stolen credit cards at the Walmart stores in Hammond and Ponchatoula, according to police.

Police said the woman drove a white Ford 1-50 extended cab that may have a black bed cover.

Anyone with information that can help police is urged to contact detectives by calling the number (985) 277-5756. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa by calling the number 1-800-554-5245.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.