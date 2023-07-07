Typical summer forecast with scattered storms, hot temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fairly typical summer day is expected across the area today, with the main question revolving around how long some clouds will linger. After a few light showers early Friday morning, we should see mainly dry conditions through lunchtime, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the low to mid-90s, helping to spur scattered showers and t-storms, with rain chances around 40%.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday’s forecast shapes up to be similar to today, although we may see a slight uptick in rain chances. We’ll go with a 50% chance of showers and t-storms, and highs topping out in the mid 90s. Heat index values could climb above 105 in areas that stay rain-free, so don’t underestimate the heat if you have any outdoor plans.

By Sunday, a more active pattern is expected, with numerous showers and t-storms in the forecast. Increased cloud cover and rainfall should help to keep highs in the low 90s for most. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding for much of our area on Sunday, with a Level 2/4 (slight) risk posted near and north of the state line.

Next Week

A fairly active pattern continues into the early part of next week, with scattered to numerous showers and t-storms in our forecast. WPC has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted on Monday for just about our entire viewing area. The 7-day rainfall outlook suggests much of our area will see 1″-2.5″ of rainfall, with locally higher amounts quite possible.

Rain chances should gradually trend lower through the second half of the week, allowing for high temperatures to once again climb. Upper 90s will be possible by late in the week into the following weekend.

