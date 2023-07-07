Facebook
SMART LIVING: Tips on tipping

By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - As prices for goods and services have skyrocketed over the past few years, should you also tip more?

Experts have a few recommendations for people who have questions about tipping.

People should aim for $20 per person for movers or home deliveries like furniture and appliances.

For mail carriers, no tip is acceptable for individual deliveries. However, a small holiday gift under $50 is okay.

Tip $5 to $20 for Amazon deliveries only if the package is large.

For nail technicians, restaurant takeout, food delivery, and dog sitters, aim for at least a 10% tip.

At least 15% for dine-in restaurants, massage therapists, hair stylists, uber drivers, and house cleaners is considered acceptable.

Bartenders should get $2 per drink or at least 10% of the bill. Baristas should be tipped $1 per drink.

For hotel workers, tip $1 to $3 per night and $5 for any extra services.

If you don’t have cash on hand, you can use payment apps such as Venmo, Zelle, Cash App, Apple Pay, and PayPal.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

