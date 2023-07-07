SMART LIVING: Tips on tipping

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - As prices for goods and services have skyrocketed over the past few years, should you also tip more?

Experts have a few recommendations for people who have questions about tipping.

People should aim for $20 per person for movers or home deliveries like furniture and appliances.

For mail carriers, no tip is acceptable for individual deliveries. However, a small holiday gift under $50 is okay.

Tip $5 to $20 for Amazon deliveries only if the package is large.

For nail technicians, restaurant takeout, food delivery, and dog sitters, aim for at least a 10% tip.

At least 15% for dine-in restaurants, massage therapists, hair stylists, uber drivers, and house cleaners is considered acceptable.

Bartenders should get $2 per drink or at least 10% of the bill. Baristas should be tipped $1 per drink.

For hotel workers, tip $1 to $3 per night and $5 for any extra services.

If you don’t have cash on hand, you can use payment apps such as Venmo, Zelle, Cash App, Apple Pay, and PayPal.

