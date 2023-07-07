Man accused of raping elderly woman with dementia, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of raping an elderly woman on Friday, July 7, officials said.

Anthony Scales, 48, of St. Francisville, has been charged with 1st degree rape, deputies said.

According to deputies, they received a call in 2020 in reference to an elderly female being raped. After further investigation, detectives said they learned the victim suffers from dementia.

Deputies said Scales was identified, arrested, and booked into St. John Correctional Center.

