LSU Police investigating alleged aggravated assault near campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police Department is investigating a reported aggravated assault near campus.

According to a text from campus police, the alleged incident took place at Nicholson Gateway Center and LSU police are on the scene.

The victim reportedly told police they were walking to Fat Boyz Pizza at approximately around 7 p.m. and observed an black SUV approaching them.

The victim said they saw someone in the passenger seat brandishing a pistol-like firearm towards them as the vehicle passed by.

Roughly half an hour later, LSU Police sent out another campus alert. That message stated the victim was threatened but not harmed. LSUPD also said the victim is not an LSU student and that the suspects are believed to be gone from the area.

Aggravated assault reported at Nicholson Gateway Center near LSU. (WAFB)

LSU Police said they are reviewing security camera footage from the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.