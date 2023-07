BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police have reported an aggravated assault near campus.

According to a text from campus police, the incident took place at Nicholson Gateway Center and LSU police are on the scene.

Aggravated assault reported at Nicholson Gateway Center near LSU. (WAFB)

Details are limited at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.