LSP to host free child seat safety check event

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police are set to host a free child seat safety check event.

The event is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the Brandy Robertson State Farm Office. The office is located at 1402 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

According to LSP, the car seat safety checks are free. Free booster seats will also be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

No appointments are needed to attend the event.

Police said car seats are the best protection for young people on the roads. However, police added that about 75% of child safety seats are being used incorrectly.

If you can’t attend Saturday’s event, you can make an appointment with LSP to get a car seat checked by calling the number (225) 754-8524.

