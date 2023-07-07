Facebook
Learn archery at Waddill Wildlife Refuge

Have you thought about trying a new outdoor activity?
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you thought about trying a new outdoor activity? All ages are invited to come try archery at Waddlife Wildlife Refuge Friday, July 7.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4142 N. Flannery Rd., Baton Rouge La. 70814.

Come take your best shot on the archery range and walk away with a collectible Marvel poster featuring Hawkeye and Kate Bishop.

