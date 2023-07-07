JACQUES TALK: Tre’ & John Morgan
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tre’ Morgan was without question one of the most talented and certainly most popular players on LSU’s 2023 National Championship team.
Always drawing a crowd wherever he went, Morgan was pivotal with his bat and glove in helping the Tigers win it all.
Tre’s father John also became a popular fixture amongst LSU fans in Omaha, as the ESPN cameras often captured him in the stands cheering passionately for his son.
WAFB-TV sports sat down with Tre’ and John Morgan for nearly 50 minutes on their magical journey together and standing on top of the college baseball world.
