JACQUES TALK: Tre’ & John Morgan

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tre’ Morgan was without question one of the most talented and certainly most popular players on LSU’s 2023 National Championship team.

Always drawing a crowd wherever he went, Morgan was pivotal with his bat and glove in helping the Tigers win it all.

Tre’s father John also became a popular fixture amongst LSU fans in Omaha, as the ESPN cameras often captured him in the stands cheering passionately for his son.

WAFB-TV sports sat down with Tre’ and John Morgan for nearly 50 minutes on their magical journey together and standing on top of the college baseball world.

