Injured Acadian Ambulance paramedic describes road to recovery following crash

An injured Acadian Ambulance paramedic spoke on social media about his road to recovery following a crash on Tuesday, June 27.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An injured Acadian Ambulance paramedic spoke on social media about his road to recovery following a crash on Tuesday, June 27.

The crash happened along Morganza Highway in Pointe Coupee Parish.

RELATED STORIES:

Officials said Hunter Fruge, the injured paramedic, was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition following the crash. Kymber Nezat, an emergency medical responder, and Albert Bordelon, a patient, were sadly killed.

Fruge said he is making progress every day as he recovers from his injuries. He also said he fractured every rib on the left side of his body along with the front and back sides of his pelvis.

Acadian Ambulance asked for prayers for everyone impacted by the crash and their families.

