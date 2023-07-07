Group aims to keep community kids out of trouble

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanks to the Diontrey Claiborne Stop the Violence organization, young basketball players had an exciting chance to hone their craft.

Shanna Claiborne is the founder of the organization. She says the entire mission of the basketball camp is to keep kids out of trouble.

Coaches and staff work with the kids for three days to teach basketball skills, fitness, nutrition, and life skills. Most importantly, they are hoping to inspire young people to stop the violence.

“If I can save one child, then I have done my job. So, I just want to try and help them give an outlet to be able to focus other energies and show them the positivity of life and to be able to turn them away from the streets and turn them away from crime,” Shanna Claiborne said, the founder of DCSV.

The organization will have a street ministry called the Funeral is Cancelled at the Baker BREC Gym on Saturday, July 8 at 1 pm.

Stop the Violence (Diontrey Claiborne Stop the Violence)

According to Claiborne, it will have a demonstration about gun violence and drugs and why not to get involved.

