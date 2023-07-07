Drivers can expect weekend lane closures along part of College Drive
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers can expect weekend lane closures along part of College Drive in Baton Rouge.
The closures are expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7, and will last through 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.
Officials said College Drive southbound with be reduced to one lane between I-10 and Concord Avenue.
Drivers should expect significant delays.
The closures are needed in order for crews to make repairs to College Drive.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.