Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Community block party hosted for Capitol High School

Capitol High School
Capitol High School(Capitol High School Alumni Association)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community block party will be hosted to celebrate the return of Capitol High School to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, officials said.

The event will begin at noon on Saturday, July 8, located on campus at 1000 N.23rd St.

Students, faculty, alumni and the community are all invited to the block party, officials said. There will reportedly be music, food vendors, outdoor activities and an alumni basketball game at 4 p.m.

You can also get information and assistance in registering students for the 2023-24 school year.

In April of 2022, EBR Schools announced Brandon Fontenot as the new principal to lead Capitol High. The high school will operate as a traditional neighborhood school with a specialized focus choice component, officials added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Capitol High School back to our district and our community,” said Superintendent Sito Narcisse. “This school has a rich history and legacy of excellence that we want to honor and continue. We believe that Capitol High School will provide a unique and innovative learning environment for our students and prepare them for college and career success.”

EBR Schools and the Greenville Extension Eden Park Resident Leader Group are partnering for the celebration.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Crash involving two 18-wheelers
Two 18-wheelers involved in crash in West Baton Rouge Parish
Javant Dunn, 19, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of April 2 in Garyville,...
Five juveniles, including brothers aged 13 and 15, arrested in killing of 19-year-old in Garyville
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, July 7
Woman accused of stealing credit cards
Woman accused of stealing credit cards from rehabilitation facility, police say