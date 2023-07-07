Five juveniles, including brothers aged 13 and 15, arrested in murder of 19-year-old in Garyville

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Five juveniles, including brothers aged 13 and 15, have been taken into custody in connection to the killing of a 19-year-old, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The two brothers were booked on second-degree murder charges stemming from Javant Dunn’s killing on April 2.

According to detectives, Dunn was shot multiple times outside of a home in the 200 block of South Emilie Street in Garyville around 3:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the other three arrests have not been released at this time.

Both brothers are currently being held on $500,000 bonds.

