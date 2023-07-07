Facebook
Animal shelter waiving adoption fees during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance is waiving adoption fees during the animal shelter’s “Empty the Shelters” event.

The event is running from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9.

According to the shelter, the waived adoption fees will be for all CAA pets that have been spayed or neutered.

Companion Animal Alliance is located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge.

During the first five days of July, the shelter took in 134 cats, dogs, goats, guinea pigs, horses, and birds. While 202 pets were adopted over a period of one month, 884 pets came into the care of Companion Animal Alliance within the same time span.

For more information about Companion Animal Alliance and their pets, click here.

