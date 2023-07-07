2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Donaldsonville Tigers

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp wrapping up week number 4 with the Tigers of Donaldsonville High School.

Head coach Brian Richardson says his young team last year learned a lot being thrown into the fire.

Terril Nicholas was more than fired up in the Tigers’ spring game against Belaire.

The linemen are going to be one of the strengths of this 2023 team.

One of the weaknesses from last year was handling adversity. Players would tend to get after one another when things went bad.

The difference this offseason is guys are building each other up after harsh criticism.

Last year, Donaldsonville missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

It was mainly due to their inexperience of having to play nearly double-digit freshman.

