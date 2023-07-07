Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square

A tree being trimmed cracked and crashed to the ground in historic Jackson Square on Fri., July...
A tree being trimmed cracked and crashed to the ground in historic Jackson Square on Fri., July 7.(Twitter/bandwagons)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large oak tree in historic Jackson Square snapped in half Friday (July 7), falling on a 16-year-old male, officials say.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

One witness on Twitter (@bandwagons) reported hearing “lots of screaming” and seeing bystanders pulling people away from the debris.

“I heard the cracking of thunder,” another witness said.

A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square on Fri., July 7.(WVUE)
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square on Fri., July 7.(WVUE)

The witness says the 16-year-old was trapped beneath the large branch and was taken away in an ambulance.

“Hopefully they’re okay,” the person said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 7
Typical summer forecast with scattered storms, hot temperatures
Hunter Fruge
Injured Acadian Ambulance paramedic describes road to recovery following crash
Crash involving two 18-wheelers
Two 18-wheelers involved in crash in West Baton Rouge Parish
Injured Acadian Ambulance paramedic describes road to recovery following crash