BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting on Friday, July 7.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m., off Terrace Avenue near 15th street.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No other details were given at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

