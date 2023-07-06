Work release inmate recaptured after leaving job site

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a Louisiana Department of Corrections work release inmate who left his job site and did not return has been captured.

Reginald Robertson, 56, was located and taken into custody Wednesday (July 5) night.

According to deputies, Robertson was assigned by the DOC to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison work release facility.

Reginald Robertson (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Arrest records show Robertson was serving time after being arrested on multiple burglary and theft charges.

