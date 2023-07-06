Facebook
WATCH: Owner of Stein’s Deli pistol-whipped, carjacked in front of store

Dan Stein, owner of Stein's Deli, was beat with a gun and carjacked in front of his famous...
Dan Stein, owner of Stein's Deli, was beat with a gun and carjacked in front of his famous Magazine Street shop on Thursday, July 6.(Instagram/DanSteinsDeli)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dan Stein, owner of the iconic Stein’s Deli in Uptown New Orleans, says he was beaten and carjacked in front of his famous Magazine Street storefront early Thursday (July 6) morning.

Stein posted a photo from his hospital bed to his Instagram account.

“He’s OK but a little banged up,” the post reads. “Please let us know if you happen to see a light blue Toyota Forerunner, license plate LA #260CDN, probably smells a little like pastrami. Stay safe out there.”

According to a police report, Stein was exiting the deli and getting into his Toyota 4Runner when four suspects in a dark-colored vehicle pulled guns and demanded he get out.

Police say Stein complied, but was struck in the head with a firearm during the encounter.

The suspects fled both in Stein’s 4Runner and in the vehicle they arrived in, according to police.

The attack was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

Stein’s brow was stitched up. Police took evidence from the scene and are now searching for his vehicle.

The deli owner was back at work Thursday trying to maintain his normal routine but says he will make adjustments moving forward.

