VIDEO: Man accused of stealing Bud Light beer from convenience store

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man accused of walking into a convenience store, taking several cases of Bud Light beer without paying, then leaving.

Authorities said they would also like to identify the driver of a car that may be involved in the incident.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the man entered a store off of U.S. Hwy. 190, walked into the beer cooler, and picked up three cases of Bud Light beer.

Surveillance video shows the man putting the beer into the backseat of a four-door sedan.

Surveillance video shows the man putting the beer into the backseat of a four-door sedan. (West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to law enforcement, he got into the front passenger seat of the car and left the parking lot, heading westbound on U.S. Hwy. 190.

The individual was described as:

wearing a red shirt with “Castle” written on the front and “Crooks” written on the back

black pants

black shoes

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call WBRSO detectives at 225-382-5200 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

