Typical summer weather pattern for upcoming weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After Wednesday’s widespread rains, rain coverage will return to a more typical summertime pattern. Sct’d mainly afternoon showers and t-storms will be in the forecast for the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend.

Jeff Morrow and the WAFB First Alert weather team provide an update on What We're Tracking Next on Thursday, July 6.

Don’t cancel any outdoor plans you have, just keep a watchful eye to the sky or our free First Alert Weather App to track any developing storms.

First Alert Forecast: Thursday, June 6 (WAFB)

Temperatures are still forecast to be hot and conditions humid. Expect highs in the mid 90°s right through the weekend.

First Alert Forecast: Thursday, June 6 (WAFB)

A mid-level disturbance is forecast to move overhead on Monday and Tuesday of next week. This will cause a slight increase in rain chances back to the likely category. Some heavy rainfall will be possible which could lead to localized nuisance type flooding. Severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue.

First Alert Forecast: Thursday, June 6 (WAFB)

High pressure will once again try and assert some control over the local weather pattern by the middle of next week.

First Alert Forecast: Thursday, June 6 (WAFB)

This will result in slight rain chances and a possible return of heat related advisories and warnings as highs climb towards the upper 90°s.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.