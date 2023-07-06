Facebook
Two vehicles catch fire at apartments, SGFD responds

It happened in the parking lot of a complex on Coursey Boulevard.
It happened in the parking lot of a complex on Coursey Boulevard.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to reports of multiple vehicle fires at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 5.

It happened in the parking lot of a complex on Coursey Boulevard.

Officials said firefighters arrived to find two vehicles on fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within minutes, preventing the fire from spreading to other vehicles in the lot.

No injuries were reported.

