Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat

A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.(Arizona's Family | File image)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A plane heading to Hawaii had to be diverted after an alleged bomb threat was announced to passengers and crew.

KHNL reports the incident happened on Monday on a Southwest Airlines flight that departed Las Vegas en route to Maui.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, flight 3316 was diverted nearly two hours after takeoff to Oakland.

A flight attendant and others onboard reported receiving a threatening picture that was AirDropped onto their phone regarding a bomb on the plane.

A passenger on board said that after landing in Oakland an officer boarded the plane along with police K-9s to search the cabin and items on the plane.

Authorities didn’t announce any immediate arrests.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

