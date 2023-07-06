Scattered to numerous storms expected again today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The pattern largely remains unchanged today, with scattered to numerous showers and t-storms in the forecast. Moisture surging inland from the Gulf will lead to rain chances of 60%-70% as daytime heating kicks in.

Highs should top out in the low 90s for most, although a few spots could again sneak into the mid-90s if rain holds off long enough.

Weekend Outlook

Rain chances may trend a touch lower, but we’ve still got those chances posted at 50%-60% from Friday into the weekend. Most of the rain will occur during the afternoon and evening hours, although areas south of I-10 are likely to see an earlier start. Highs should reach the mid 90s for most into the weekend, unless rains arrive early in any given neighborhood.

Extended Outlook

There is some uncertainty with the position of a ridge of high pressure as we get into next week and its potential influence on our weather. We know a high pressure dome will be centered to our west, but it’s possible that we could end up right on its eastern periphery, leaving the door open for disturbances to periodically move in from the northwest. For now, I’ve got rain chances around 50% early in the week, diminishing to around 30% by late in the week. Highs should top out in the mid 90s early in the week but could climb into the upper 90s by late in the week.

The Weather Prediction Center 7-day rainfall outlook continues to advertise a decent soaking for the area, showing anywhere from 1″ to 3″ of rain on average. Locally higher amounts are quite possible anywhere that stronger storms develop over the next several days.

