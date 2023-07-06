Facebook
New poll shows comfortable lead for Jeff Landry in the race for governor

A poll conducted over the weekend shows Republican AG Jeff Landry leading the crowded field of Republicans as well as his Democrat opponent Shawn Wilson.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A poll conducted over the weekend shows Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry leading the crowded field of Republicans as well as his Democrat opponent Shawn Wilson, the only Democrat in the race.

“The governor’s race is going great, we have a commanding lead with the other candidates, I believe polling in the single digits,” said Landry in an interview Wednesday.

The poll was conducted by Kaplan Strategies, an independent polling group out of Florida.

“We did a random sample over telephone and the web, and we had over 1000 people complete the poll with a 3% margin of error,” said Doug Kaplan with the company.

Doug Kaplan has been conducting polls on races for over 13 years. According to his results, Landry sits at 30% followed by Wilson at 20% with the rest of the candidates in the race left with single digits numbers. But another number that stands out is the 24% who say they’re undecided.

“We showed Landry with a big lead, high favorable with a big lead, still high with undecided but he might get the 50% which would end the jungle primary, but we’ll see,” Kaplan added.

WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster says although the numbers are in the attorney general’s favor, months left in a race can feel like a lifetime in politics and anything can change at any time.

“I think in order for one of the Republicans to get into the runoff a couple things have to happen. The other Republicans, some of them have to leave the race, and probably another Democrat has to get in the race,” said Engster.

The survey also shows 55% of you say the state is on the wrong track and only 22% of you say the opposite.

