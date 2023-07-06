Man killed in St. Helena Parish crash, troopers say

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was killed in a crash on Thursday, July 6 this morning in St. Helena Parish, officials said.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Justin Ruiz, 28, of Denham Springs, died from the crash.

The fatal crash reportedly happened around 4:15 a.m.

Police said Ruiz was driving a 2007 Honda Civic headed westbound on the eastbound shoulder of LA Hwy. 16. At the same time a 2022 Peterbilt 389 was eastbound in the eastbound lane of LA Hwy. 16, officials said.

Ruiz reportedly traveled from the shoulder into the eastbound lane and struck the Peterbilt.

Police said Ruiz was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt had minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital, police added.

According to officials, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.