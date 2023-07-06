Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU’s Olivia Dunne launches The Livvy Fund, to help female athletes with NIL

Olivia Dunne during a match against the Georgia Bulldogs at the PMAC on Jan. 22, 2021, in Baton...
Olivia Dunne during a match against the Georgia Bulldogs at the PMAC on Jan. 22, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.(Brandon Gallego | Brandon Gallego)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne has announced she has launched The Livvy Fund at LSU which will help female student-athletes connect with top brands to secure NIL Deals.

Dunne, is partnering with Bayou Traditions to launch the fund, and is a passion project for Dunne to help leverage her business connections while educating her female peers on partnerships and personal branding.

The gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is currently the highest-paid female athlete in the country when it comes to NIL has she has earned a reported seven-figure income.

“The collectives mostly go to the men’s sports here at LSU and I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities,” Dunne says. “It’s very important to help educate other student-athletes here at LSU on how to be a savvy businesswoman and how to partner with brands. Over the past two years, I’ve learned so much from these brands, so I just want to help educate others and help give equal opportunities.”

As much as 66% of the money raised through NIL collectives, goes to the male athletes, Dunne hopes The Livvy Fund is a step in the right direction.

Dunne has 4.2 million followers on Instagram and 7.6 million on TikTok.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews.
LSU’s Dylan Crews named SEC male of the year
JACQUES TALK: Alex Milazzo
JACQUES TALK: Alex Milazzo
Dylan Crews earns honor of best collegiate hitter
Dylan Crews wins 2023 ABCA Gold Glove Award
Ben McDonald
Ben McDonald shares thoughts on LSU’s National Championship