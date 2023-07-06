Facebook
LSU’s Dylan Crews named SEC male of the year

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews.
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s Dylan Crews has been named the 2022-2023 Roy F. Kramer SEC male athlete of the year by a vote of the league’s athletics directors, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday, June 6.

According to officials, Crews was one of college baseball’s biggest stars this season. Crews helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 College World Series title, officials added.

He was the SEC leader in batting average (.426), on-base percentage (.567), runs (100), hits (110), and walks (71). He also increased his reached base streak to 75 straight games, which includes all 71 games of the 2022-23 season and the final four games of the 2021-22 season.

Crews reportedly finished No. 1 in the nation in runs and in walks, No. 2 in on-base percentage and in hits, and No. 3 in batting average.

In addition to being honored as the SEC Player of the Year, Crews was named to the All-SEC First Team and earned a spot on the conference’s All-Defensive Team thanks to his performance in center field, officials said.

Crews, a three-time SEC Player of the Week, was also named to the SEC Community Service Team for his work with Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, a non-profit resource center organized and directed by family members of individuals with disabilities.

He has been voted a 2023 First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball newspaper and by the NCBWA and is projected to be drafted first or second in the Major League Baseball draft, officials added.

