Inmate in custody after escaping in stolen truck, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An inmate is now in custody on Wednesday, July 5 after escaping in stolen truck from Iberville Parish Jail.

According to Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi, Timothy Billiot, 55, of Morgan City was arrested by St. Mary Sheriff’s Office.

Billiot escaped from jail around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, officials said.

Timothy R. Billiot (Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Billiot, who was on trustee status, drove off the back lot of the jail in a 2014 gray Dodge Ram truck, which is a decommissioned vehicle owned by the sheriff’s office, according to officials.

2014 Gray Dodge Ram (Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they saw the stolen vehicle in St. Mary Parish in the area of the Myette Point Boat Launch near the levee. Detectives and deputies reportedly searched the levee but found no truck. While continuing their search they found tire tracks that led down a trail between the levee and the tree line near the swamp, officials said.

They followed the trail where they located the truck obscured by thick brush and dark clothing, detectives said.

According to deputies, they set up a perimeter and sent K9 Duko to track the suspect in the woods. K9 Duko successfully tracked Billiot and helped push him out of the woods toward deputies where he was arrested.

Officials said Billiot is facing a simple escape charge and theft of a motor vehicle.

Billiot was previously arrested in 2017 on 10 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13), five counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children, and one count of distribution of sexual abuse images/videos of children, according to arrest records.

