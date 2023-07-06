I-TEAM: Southern University employee arrested, on leave following rape allegations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anthony Varnado is sitting behind bars in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after being arrested last month on a third-degree rape charge. Varnado was arrested on June 20, 2023 according to booking information obtained by the WAFB I-TEAM. That arrest stems from an incident that allegedly happened in May 2023.

A woman, who WAFB is choosing not to identify, claims Varnado works as a custodian at Southern University. The woman alleges Varnado took her to a dorm on campus where he then took advantage of her. “I was drugged and raped and sent home in an Uber,” she told the WAFB I-TEAM.

Two days later, the woman says she went to the hospital to be checked out. She says three officers from the Southern University Police Department visited her and obtained a statement from her about what happened. That woman reached out to WAFB with questions about the case after she believed things were not being taken seriously enough. She had concerns about Varnado’s status with the university and whether a report was actually filed with SUPD.

A spokesperson with the university did confirm last month that there was an open investigation into Varnado but was unable to comment on specifics of that investigation.

According to a campus directory listed on the Southern University website, there is an Anthony Wayne Varnado listed as a Maintenance Repairer with Residential Housing at the university. A spokesperson does confirm Varnado is an employee with the school and says he is a classified employee who is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Now that charges have been filed against Varnado, WAFB has reached out to the university for a copy of any police report that may have been filed.

So far, that report has not been made available.

