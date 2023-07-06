Health care professionals say lack of funding contributes to racial disparity in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill introduced by Congressman Troy Carter is aiming to reduce racial disparities found in mental health practices in Louisiana.

After talking with professionals, racial disparities are a contributing factor but it’s a lack of something else that’s resulting in the divide.

”To be quite honest with you, my experience is that racial disparities is really not…it’s a problem but it’s not the problem,” said Evon Roquemore, CEO of Bright Enterprise, a healthcare system. Quite frankly, the problem is that we’re poorly financed.

Grasping for funds, clinics in the Baton Rouge area are forced to limit certain things which can have a negative impact on you and the treatment you receive.

“You’ll see it in poor outcomes, you’re going to see it in people being poorly reimbursed, you’ll see it as people not accepting certain types of insurance, provide certain types of treatment which contributes to a lot of shortages and gaps in the industry,” said Roquemore.

Still recovering from telehealth and the pandemic, staff shortages are also a primary reason for limited care.

“There’s sort of two issues here,” said Roquemore. You have a lack of people staying in the field so there’s a retention problem and then there’s also a problem with the number of people that are entering into the field.”

“We know that in 2021-2022 70% of directors left their counseling centers,” said Dr. Valaray Irvin, Executive Director for Southern University’s Student Counseling Center.

“The impact of that shows up in the form of racial disparity,” said Roquemore. “If clinics are poorly resourced then it’s going to show up as lack of staff, a shortage of staff and our inability to provide treatment in the ways we desire.”

So while racial disparity can play a role in the lack of care found in the Baton Rouge area, shortages found in funding and staffing play a bigger role at this time.

