Double shooting leaves 2 people hurt

Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a double shooting in Baton Rouge Wednesday, July 5.

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 1000 block of South Flannery Road near Goodwood Blvd. around 8 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The second victim’s condition is considered stable.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

