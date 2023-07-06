Double shooting leaves 2 people hurt
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a double shooting in Baton Rouge Wednesday, July 5.
Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 1000 block of South Flannery Road near Goodwood Blvd. around 8 p.m.
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The second victim’s condition is considered stable.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story.
