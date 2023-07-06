CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for domestic abuse, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on domestic charges.

Byron Pitcher Jr., 37, is wanted for domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, home invasion and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

According to officials, investigators believe Pitcher forced himself into a woman’s home with a gun. Once inside he allegedly grabbed her around the neck making it hard for her to breathe, officials added.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries unknown.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

