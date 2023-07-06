Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BR hotel agrees to make changes to accommodate people with disabilities due to lawsuit

Residence Inn Marriott at Towne Center
Residence Inn Marriott at Towne Center(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of the Residence Inn Marriot located in Towne Center agreed to make renovations to its building to accommodate people with disabilities.

The United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana announced the U.S. finalized a settlement agreement to resolve claims under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Residence Inn Marriott at Towne Center
Residence Inn Marriott at Towne Center(WAFB)

As specified in the settlement agreement, the United States alleges that Marriott Towne Center failed to maintain its facilities in accordance with applicable standards for accessible design, which are meant to ensure that public accommodations are readily accessible to and usable by individuals with disabilities, including individuals who use wheelchairs.

Marriott Towne Center has agreed to make specified remedial modifications to its parking, exterior routes, public restrooms, and designated accessible guest rooms, and to provide certifications to the United States of its remedial efforts.

The United States initiated its investigation of Marriott Towne Center in response to a complaint from an individual alleging the lack of accessibility in their designated accessible guest room at Marriott Towne Center, including their inability to move around their hotel room in their wheelchair, to access the restroom without moving the bed, and to bathe because their room lacked a roll-in-shower.

U.S. Attorney Gathe stated, “All Americans have the right to safe, accessible public accommodations. My office will not retreat from defending the mandates of equity and individual dignity secured by our country’s civil rights laws, including the ADA. I appreciate Marriott Towne Center’s cooperation during our investigation and their willingness to promptly correct the issues we’ve identified.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, shows the logo for Meta's new app...
Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in its first day
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews.
LSU’s Dylan Crews named SEC male of the year
Timothy R. Billiot
Inmate in custody after escaping in stolen truck, deputies say
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF: 12 boaters arrested for DWI during Operation Dry Water Weekend