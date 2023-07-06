BR hotel agrees to make changes to accommodate people with disabilities due to lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of the Residence Inn Marriot located in Towne Center agreed to make renovations to its building to accommodate people with disabilities.

The United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana announced the U.S. finalized a settlement agreement to resolve claims under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Residence Inn Marriott at Towne Center (WAFB)

As specified in the settlement agreement, the United States alleges that Marriott Towne Center failed to maintain its facilities in accordance with applicable standards for accessible design, which are meant to ensure that public accommodations are readily accessible to and usable by individuals with disabilities, including individuals who use wheelchairs.

Marriott Towne Center has agreed to make specified remedial modifications to its parking, exterior routes, public restrooms, and designated accessible guest rooms, and to provide certifications to the United States of its remedial efforts.

The United States initiated its investigation of Marriott Towne Center in response to a complaint from an individual alleging the lack of accessibility in their designated accessible guest room at Marriott Towne Center, including their inability to move around their hotel room in their wheelchair, to access the restroom without moving the bed, and to bathe because their room lacked a roll-in-shower.

U.S. Attorney Gathe stated, “All Americans have the right to safe, accessible public accommodations. My office will not retreat from defending the mandates of equity and individual dignity secured by our country’s civil rights laws, including the ADA. I appreciate Marriott Towne Center’s cooperation during our investigation and their willingness to promptly correct the issues we’ve identified.”

