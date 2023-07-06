Arson investigation underway after 2 vehicles catch fire at apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to reports of multiple vehicle fires at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 5.

It happened in the parking lot of City Heights Apartment complex on Coursey Boulevard around 5 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters said when they arrived, a black Chevrolet truck and a black Nissan sedan on fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within minutes, preventing the fire from spreading to other vehicles in the lot.

Investigators determined the fire to be intentional.

Both vehicles were damaged from the fire. Due to the closeness of the cars in the parking lot, a third vehicle was also damaged, officials added.

No injuries were reported.

The St. George Fire Protection District Fire Prevention Bureau is requesting the help of the public for any information regarding this incident. If you have any information, please call (225)251-4890 or email publicaffairs@stgeorgefire.com.

