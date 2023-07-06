Facebook
Adderall shortage continues, tips to help kids taking a medication vacation

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been months since the Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall. It’s also known as the medication used as a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Some Baton Rouge parents are resorting to having their kids take a “drug holiday” this summer -- also known as a break from taking their ADHD medications.

Studies show about 50% of parents will take their kids off of their stimulant drugs on weekends or during the summer.

“The advantages to doing weekend holidays are that the parents get a chance to kind of observe their kids and see how they’re doing off the medications,” said Dr. Jacob Wood with Baton Rouge General. “It can be somewhat confusing sometimes during that observation because some kids will have kind of a little bit of a withdrawal syndrome on weekends where they have decreased energy, increased sleep.”

One of the biggest cons to taking a drug holiday is your kids being more hyperactive. Dr. Wood suggests making sure they are able to have an outlet for their energy. Find ways your child can be active every day, especially during the long summer break.

“I would say the best thing to do is to have a good relationship with your pharmacist,” said Dr. Wood. “A lot of people are having to shop around and find where they can get their medications and sometimes they do okay with that. But a lot of times they end up going around the circuit trying to find where they can get it and are unable and my patients who have a good relationship with their pharmacists tend to do better.”

He wants to clarify that adderal is a stimulant medication that you can take a break from. You should not stop non-stimulant drugs that are intended to be used continuously.

