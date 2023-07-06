2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: East Ascension Spartans

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - For the third straight day we’re featuring a local 5A contender on Sportsline Summer Camp.

The Spartans of East Ascension following St. Amant and Catholic High as stop number 18 on our countdown to 50.

Aidan Joseph is one of four returning starters on the Spartans’ offensive line and they won’t be blocking for former Sportsline Player of the Week Walter Samuel anymore.

Tajh Washington is now the lead back with a committee behind him.

Probably the strength of the defense is the secondary. Senior safeties Lamar Bolden and Tanner Stanga hold down the back end.

EA has been making second-round exits the last few years, but with the returning talent, coupled with the challenges from Reginald Haralson in the weight room, this group is feeling a deep playoff run is due.

