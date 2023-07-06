2 innocent bystanders injured in 4th of July shooting off Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding a shooting that occurred on Siegen Lane on July 4.
According to BRPD, the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the parking lot near 10780 N. Mall Drive.
Detectives believe that a group of people were in the area for a “car meet” while there another group started shooting fireworks in the direction of another group across the street.
A person who was in the group that the fireworks were directed towards retrieved a handgun and fired several shots toward the group shooting the fireworks.
Two innocent bystanders were hit and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at the time.
