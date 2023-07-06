2 innocent bystanders injured in 4th of July shooting off Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding a shooting that occurred on Siegen Lane on July 4.

According to BRPD, the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the parking lot near 10780 N. Mall Drive.

Detectives believe that a group of people were in the area for a “car meet” while there another group started shooting fireworks in the direction of another group across the street.

A person who was in the group that the fireworks were directed towards retrieved a handgun and fired several shots toward the group shooting the fireworks.

Two innocent bystanders were hit and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, contact Crime Stoppers:

Call 344-STOP (344-7867)

Visit crimestoppers225.com

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward!

