12 arrested for DWI on the water during Operation Dry Water Weekend

The following is a new release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 1 to July 3.

On July 1, agents arrested:

Johnny W Calton V, 29, Grayson, on the Ouachita River in Caldwell Parish.

Cody Overland, 28, of Independence, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish.

Brett D. Fitch, 38, of Cecilia, on the Atchafalaya River in St. Martin Parish.

On July 2, agents arrested:

Eric Holley, 40, of Minden, on Lake Claiborne in Claiborne Parish.

Justin Kelley, 28, of Dry Prong, on the Red River in Rapides Parish.

Robert W. Leblanc, 37, of Ragley, on Toledo Bend in Sabine Parish.

Brad Monistere, 52, of Ponchatoula, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish.

David Barrilleaux, 35, of Metairie, on Lake Pontchartrain in Jefferson Parish.

Blaize M. Weatherford, 28, of Erwinville, on the False River in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Robbie LaFosse, 49, of Lake Charles, in the Calcasieu River Ship Channel in Calcasieu Parish.

On July 3, agents arrested:

Dwayne Giroir, 27, of Pierre Part, in Bayou Magazille in St. Martin Parish.

Brian Frederick, 62, of Carencro, on the Intracoastal Waterway in Vermilion Parish.

In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges.

Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

In Louisiana a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Operation Dry Water was started in 2009 and is a joint program involving the LDWF/LED, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard. More information is available at www.operationdrywater.org

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.