Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Fourth of July

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, July 4, in Central.

According to Central Police Department, shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9100 block of Hooper Road.

The initial investigation leads the department to believe that an Acura traveling eastbound on Hooper Road, left the south side of the roadway flipping multiple times during which the driver was ejected.

Erica Harrison, 43, of Central, was deceased at the scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing, with toxicology and other forensic analysis pending.

