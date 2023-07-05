Search underway for escaped inmate in stolen truck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an incarcerated inmate who is reportedly on the run after escaping Iberville Parish Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, Timothy Billiot, 55, of Morgan City, escaped from jail around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Timothy R. Billiot (Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Billiot, who is on trustee status, drove off the back lot of the jail in a 2014 gray Dodge Ram truck, which is a decommissioned vehicle owned by the sheriff’s office, according to officials.

Officials described Billiot as 5′8″ and weighing 186 pounds.

Officials described the truck as having dark tinted windows, which include the front windshield. The truck has a license plate of C291541 or no plate displayed, officials added.

2014 Gray Dodge Ram (Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office)

As of July 5, the truck has been partially painted white, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Billiot is currently wanted for simple escape and theft of a motor vehicle.

Billiot was previously arrested in 2017 on 10 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13), five counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children, and one count of distribution of sexual abuse images/videos of children, according to arrest records.

Anyone with information about Timothy Billiot’s whereabouts should contact Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-687-3553.

