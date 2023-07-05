Facebook
Millions expected to be on the roads: best, worst time to travel July 5

AAA projected that more than 50 million Americans traveled 50 miles or more for the Fourth of July holiday.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AAA projected that more than 50 million Americans traveled 50 miles or more for the Fourth of July holiday.

This is expected to set a new record surpassing the previous Independence Day weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers, officials said.

Between Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, more than 4 million people are traveling by car. 505,000 travelers are expected to take flight. Director of Aviation Mike Edwards with the Baton Rouge Metro Airport said flights are full on July 5 and he expects it to be one of the busiest days of the year.

Between Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, more than 4 million people are traveling by car.

Another 232,000 people are taking buses, trains, or cruises, according to AAA. The total region volume is expected to be 4.9 million.

Transportation data shows that the best time to travel on July 5 is before 2 p.m. The worst time to be on the road is between 3 and 6 p.m.

GasBuddy reports that the average gas price in Baton Rouge right now is around $3 dollars a gallon, down 4 cents a gallon from last week. This is much better than a year ago when the average was $4.25 a gallon.

Nearly 505,000 travelers are expected to take flight.

