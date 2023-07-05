Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Inmate sought after not returning from work release, officials say

Reginald Robertson
Reginald Robertson(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a Louisiana Department of Corrections work release inmate who left from his job site and did not return, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the inmate as Reginald Robertson, 56. They said he was assigned by the DOC to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison work release facility.

Reginald Robertson
Reginald Robertson(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about where Robertson is should contact law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

THC snack packaging
DEA, FTC issue warning about ‘edibles’ made with THC packaged as snacks
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 5
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrellas handy
What We're Tracking Next - July 5
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
4 dead, at least 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood