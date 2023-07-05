Inmate sought after not returning from work release, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a Louisiana Department of Corrections work release inmate who left from his job site and did not return, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the inmate as Reginald Robertson, 56. They said he was assigned by the DOC to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison work release facility.

Reginald Robertson (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about where Robertson is should contact law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.