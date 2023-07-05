Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Inmate in custody after escaping in stolen truck, deputies say

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an incarcerated inmate who is reportedly on the run after escaping Iberville Parish Jail.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An inmate is now in custody after escaping in stolen truck from Iberville Parish Jail.

According to Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi, Timothy Billiot, 55, of Morgan City was arrested by St. Mary Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 5.

Deputies said they saw the stolen vehicle in St. Mary Parish. Billiot jumped out of the truck and ran into nearby woods where deputies arrested him, officials said.

Billiot escaped from jail around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, officials added.

Timothy R. Billiot
Timothy R. Billiot(Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Billiot, who was on trustee status, drove off the back lot of the jail in a 2014 gray Dodge Ram truck, which is a decommissioned vehicle owned by the sheriff’s office, according to officials.

2014 Gray Dodge Ram
2014 Gray Dodge Ram(Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said Billiot is facing a simple escape charge and theft of a motor vehicle.

Billiot was previously arrested in 2017 on 10 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13), five counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children, and one count of distribution of sexual abuse images/videos of children, according to arrest records.

RELATED: 3 La. men arrested for child pornography; 1 man accused of 155 counts

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a late-night fire at a home in Port Allen on...
Home catches fire in Port Allen
Reginald Robertson
Inmate sought after not returning from work release, officials say
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood