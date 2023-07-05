Home catches fire in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a late-night fire at a home in Port Allen on the Fourth of July.

It reportedly happened around 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Harry Brown Street.

There is no word on what led up to the fire or if anyone was injured.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

