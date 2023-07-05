Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Home catches fire in Port Allen

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a late-night fire at a home in Port Allen on...
The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a late-night fire at a home in Port Allen on the Fourth of July.(Robert Hollins)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a late-night fire at a home in Port Allen on the Fourth of July.

It reportedly happened around 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Harry Brown Street.

There is no word on what led up to the fire or if anyone was injured.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
3 dead, at least 6 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting on Pearl Ave.
Transportation data shows that the best time to travel on July 5 is before 2 p.m.
Thousands expected to be on the roads: best, worst time to travel July 5
CONSUMER REPORTS: Student discounts you don’t want to miss
Crews extinguish 2 vacant house fires on same street
AAA: Record-breaking travel volumes