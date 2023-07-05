Good rain chances continue through the end of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s weather should be pretty similar to what we saw on Tuesday, with scattered to numerous showers and t-storms developing from late morning into the afternoon. Rain chances are posted at 60%-70%, with highs expected to reach the low 90s by early afternoon before storms develop. Rains will diminish into the evening as we lose daytime heating.

Rest of the Week

Little change is expected through Friday as Gulf moisture continues to surge inland, leading to a continuation of good rain chances. If anything, those chances might trend a little higher on Thursday, with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall as well. Good rain chances and increased cloud cover should continue to keep highs closer to normal in the low 90s.

Looking Ahead

The extended outlook shows a transition to more of a typical summertime pattern over the weekend and into early next week, with rain chances diminishing into the 40%-50% range. As rain chances trend a little lower, temperatures will again climb, reaching the mid 90s by the weekend, and potentially the upper 90s into next week. Heat Advisories may once again be necessary by the weekend or early next week.

The Weather Prediction Center 7-day rainfall outlook continues to show a decent soaking for our area, with average rain totals ranging from 1″ to 2.5″ through next Wednesday morning. Locally higher amounts will be possible wherever any stronger storms develop.

