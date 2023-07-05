Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

FOUND: Missing Miss. woman found safe, officials say

Jolisa Perkins
Jolisa Perkins(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - A woman who was reported missing from Wilkinson County in late June has been found safe, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Officials said Jolisa Perkins, 30, of Woodville, has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman who family members say suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Officials said Jolisa Perkins, 30, of Woodville, was last seen on Sunday, June 25, around 2:45 p.m. near Highway 24 in Wilkinson County. She was walking in an unknown direction and wearing a red, brown, and beige sundress, they added.

Jolisa Perkins
Jolisa Perkins(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Officials described Perkins as a 5′2″ woman weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Jolisa Perkins is should contact Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-888-3511.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 5
Good rain chances continue through the end of the week
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a vacant house caught fire on Packard...
Firefighters extinguish vacant house fire
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
YOUR HEALTH: Pancreatic cancer blood test: Catching it early!