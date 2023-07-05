FOUND: Missing Miss. woman found safe, officials say

UPDATE

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - A woman who was reported missing from Wilkinson County in late June has been found safe, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Officials said Jolisa Perkins, 30, of Woodville, has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman who family members say suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Officials said Jolisa Perkins, 30, of Woodville, was last seen on Sunday, June 25, around 2:45 p.m. near Highway 24 in Wilkinson County. She was walking in an unknown direction and wearing a red, brown, and beige sundress, they added.

Officials described Perkins as a 5′2″ woman weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Jolisa Perkins is should contact Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-888-3511.

