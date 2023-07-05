Firefighters extinguish vacant house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a vacant house caught fire Wednesday morning, July 5.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Packard Street near Plank Road.

According to the fire department, responding firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the rear of the vacant house.

Officials said a crew entered the house while another crew began attacking the fire from outside, and they were able to contain the fire damage to the rear porch.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

This is an ongoing investigation.

