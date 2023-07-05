Facebook
Crews extinguish 2 vacant house fires on same street

(Left): 4070 Provost Street; (Right): 4222 Provost Street
(Left): 4070 Provost Street; (Right): 4222 Provost Street(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating two separate vacant house fires that happened on the same street Tuesday, July 4.

A spokesman with BRFD confirmed firefighters responded to a fire incident at a vacant house located at 4070 Provost Street not far from Gus Young Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Heavy fire was coming from the front room of the house. The department was able to get the fire under control before it could spread to neighboring homes. A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause.

4070 Provost Street
4070 Provost Street(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Firefighters were leaving the fire scene at 4070 Provost Street when they noticed smoking coming from the back of a vacant house located at 4222 Provost Street. It happened just before 11 p.m.

They entered the home and found a small fire in the back. They were able to get the fire under control. An investigator was called to the scene to figure out what caused the fire.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867)

